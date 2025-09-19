VESSEL REVIEW | Dive support RIB pair to support coral reef restoration off Hawaii
The Akoʻakoʻa Reef Restoration Program (ARRP) based in Hawaii has taken delivery of two new rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) in a series built by Ocean Craft Marine (OCM) of Annapolis, Maryland.
The highly-customised boats will be operated by ARRP, an inter-agency partnership integrating federal, state, university, and community organisations spanning science, education, management, and law enforcement support elements.
OCM said these specialised dive boats will support the ARRP’s mission of protecting and rejuvenating West Hawaii’s coral reef ecosystems through scientific, cultural, and educational efforts.
“They are designed for high speed yet comfortable recovery of damaged corals on our 130-mile (210-kilometre) reef,” ARRP told Baird Maritime. “The design is open-deck with a suspension helm for long-range deployment.”
The operator said that it required fast boats that could be used not only for coral recovery duties, but also for supporting up to four divers each.
Built for offshore and shallow waters
“We operate along the 130-mile west coast of Hawaiʻi Island, the largest contiguous reef in the State of Hawaiʻi,” ARRP added.
The 9.5-metre (31-foot) RIBs are equipped with features specifically designed to support scientific research, coral reef monitoring, and restoration activities. OCM said their versatile design and robust engineering will allow the operators to navigate both shallow reef environments and offshore waters with ease even under challenging conditions.
Additionally, the boats’ stability and efficiency enable them to carry delicate equipment and research teams safely, ensuring that work can be conducted without harming surrounding marine ecosystems in their area of responsibility west of Hawaii.
The RIBs also have advanced dive support systems, ample deck space for researchers, and advanced navigational tools. Space is also available on each boat for up to eight scuba tanks.
Fitted for day and night operations
The boats are powered by twin Yahama 300 outboard engines. Control of the outboards is via fly-by-wire, and station-keeping capability is also ensured. The crew are meanwhile seated on Shockwave suspension seats.
“Garmin chartplotters [are] integrated with autopilot and radar plus FLIR capability [ensure suitability] for night operations,” ARRP told Baird Maritime.
The RIBs are also transportable via trailer, thus providing the operator with greater flexibility in the vessels' deployment.