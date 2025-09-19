VESSEL REVIEW | Dive support RIB pair to support coral reef restoration off Hawaii

OCM said these specialised dive boats will support the ARRP’s mission of protecting and rejuvenating West Hawaii’s coral reef ecosystems through scientific, cultural, and educational efforts.

“They are designed for high speed yet comfortable recovery of damaged corals on our 130-mile (210-kilometre) reef,” ARRP told Baird Maritime. “The design is open-deck with a suspension helm for long-range deployment.”

The operator said that it required fast boats that could be used not only for coral recovery duties, but also for supporting up to four divers each.