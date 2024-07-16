VESSEL REVIEW | Chaterina D – Fast self-righting RIB for Dutch volunteer rescue service

Palfinger Marine recently handed over a new rigid inflatable boat (RIB) to the Royal Netherlands Sea Rescue Institution (Koninklijke Nederlandse Redding Maatschappij; KNRM), a volunteer organisation specialising in search and rescue (SAR) missions in the North and Wadden Seas. The vessel belongs to a series of twelve 7.5-metre (25-foot), aluminium-hulled RIBs designed for fast interventions under rough conditions.

The first RIB has been named Chaterina D in honour of former KNRM fleet inspector Dick Veen and his partner Chaterina Hollenga, who had also donated to the boat’s construction. The entire 12-boat series is therefore also known as the Chaterina D-class.