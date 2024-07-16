VESSEL REVIEW | Chaterina D – Fast self-righting RIB for Dutch volunteer rescue service
Palfinger Marine recently handed over a new rigid inflatable boat (RIB) to the Royal Netherlands Sea Rescue Institution (Koninklijke Nederlandse Redding Maatschappij; KNRM), a volunteer organisation specialising in search and rescue (SAR) missions in the North and Wadden Seas. The vessel belongs to a series of twelve 7.5-metre (25-foot), aluminium-hulled RIBs designed for fast interventions under rough conditions.
The first RIB has been named Chaterina D in honour of former KNRM fleet inspector Dick Veen and his partner Chaterina Hollenga, who had also donated to the boat’s construction. The entire 12-boat series is therefore also known as the Chaterina D-class.
Custom design boasting high speed
The new RIBs will replace an earlier series of rescue boats that the KNRM is retiring after having operated these mainly in the Wadden Sea, the North Sea, and the IJsselmeer, the lake bordering on the provinces of North Holland, Friesland, and Flevoland.
Design of the Chaterina D-class was done in close coordination with the KNRM. Arnoud Straakenbroek, Palfinger’s Global Sales Director for Government and Professional Boats, said that more than 120 design decisions were made to ensure the new RIBs will deliver the performance required by the owner.
Chaterina D is fitted with two Yamaha VMAX 86kW (115hp) four-stroke outboard motors for increased power and redundancy, a significant improvement over the earlier KNRM boats that had only one engine each. The newer RIB's outboards can deliver speeds in excess of 32 knots in addition to being considerably quieter and capable of lower CO2 emissions.
Highly reliable for all-weather use
The RIB also has a robust hull construction and a wave-breaking bow design. These provide the necessary stability to permit operation under extreme conditions, thus ensuring KNRM crews can still deploy for water rescues even in adverse weather.
The design incorporates both optimised seating ergonomics for the crew as well as better performance in terms of stability and viewing lines. Space is available for three crewmembers and up to 12 rescued people, and the ergonomics also took the physique of the crew into account to ensure there is ample onboard space for moving around without having to drastically increase the hull dimensions. The crew seats were provided by Ullman Dynamics.
The RIB also possesses self-righting ability, thanks to a custom bag fitted on the stern rollbar. Should the boat overturn, the crew can activate the self-righting mechanism by pulling a cord that will cause the bag to inflate. The resulting air pocket that is underwater will push its way upwards, thereby turning the boat upright.
Construction of all boats in the Chaterina D-class is being undertaken at Palfinger’s boat manufacturing facilities in Harderwijk in the Netherlands. All 12 boats will be delivered to the KNRM by the end of 2028.