Patrol RIB to support fisheries conservation off southern England
UK rigid inflatable boat (RIB) builder Ribcraft has handed over a new patrol vessel to the Southern Inshore Fisheries Conservation Authority (Southern IFCA), the IFCA responsible for the Dorset, Hampshire, and Isle of Wight areas in southern England.
Vigilant is a cabin RIB with an LOA of 10.5 metres and a beam of three metres. The boat combines Ribcraft’s signature deep-V FRP hull and bow sheer with an extended waterline and generous beam, allowing for safe navigation under a broad range of sea conditions as well as the stability necessary for transporting heavy payloads.
The hull is lined with a commercial specification Hypalon tube with nine chambers. To ensure the safety of the occupants, the deck is covered in anti-slip finish.
The electronics suite includes a Raymarine radar and a Teledyne FLIR rotating thermal camera. Power for the boat is meanwhile provided by two Suzuki outboard engines that can deliver speeds of just under 30 knots.