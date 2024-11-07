Patrol RIB to support fisheries conservation off southern England

Vigilant is a cabin RIB with an LOA of 10.5 metres and a beam of three metres. The boat combines Ribcraft’s signature deep-V FRP hull and bow sheer with an extended waterline and generous beam, allowing for safe navigation under a broad range of sea conditions as well as the stability necessary for transporting heavy payloads.

The hull is lined with a commercial specification Hypalon tube with nine chambers. To ensure the safety of the occupants, the deck is covered in anti-slip finish.