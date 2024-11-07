Vigilant
VigilantRibcraft
RIBs and RHIBs

Patrol RIB to support fisheries conservation off southern England

Published on

UK rigid inflatable boat (RIB) builder Ribcraft has handed over a new patrol vessel to the Southern Inshore Fisheries Conservation Authority (Southern IFCA), the IFCA responsible for the Dorset, Hampshire, and Isle of Wight areas in southern England.

Vigilant is a cabin RIB with an LOA of 10.5 metres and a beam of three metres. The boat combines Ribcraft’s signature deep-V FRP hull and bow sheer with an extended waterline and generous beam, allowing for safe navigation under a broad range of sea conditions as well as the stability necessary for transporting heavy payloads.

The hull is lined with a commercial specification Hypalon tube with nine chambers. To ensure the safety of the occupants, the deck is covered in anti-slip finish.

The electronics suite includes a Raymarine radar and a Teledyne FLIR rotating thermal camera. Power for the boat is meanwhile provided by two Suzuki outboard engines that can deliver speeds of just under 30 knots.

Europe
United Kingdom
WBW newbuild
Ribcraft (UK)
Vigilant
Southern Inshore Fisheries Conservation Authority
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com