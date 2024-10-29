New dive boats to support coral reef protection efforts in Hawaii

The highly-customised boats will be operated by ARRP, an inter-agency partnership integrating federal, state, university, and community organisations spanning science, education, management, and law enforcement support elements.

The 9.5-metre RIBs are equipped with features specifically designed to support scientific research, coral reef monitoring, and restoration activities. Their versatile design and robust engineering will allow operators to navigate both shallow reef environments and offshore waters with ease even under challenging conditions.