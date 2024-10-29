New dive boats to support coral reef protection efforts in Hawaii
The Akoʻakoʻa Reef Restoration Program (ARRP) based in Hawaii has taken delivery of two new rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) in a series built by Ocean Craft Marine of Annapolis, Maryland.
The highly-customised boats will be operated by ARRP, an inter-agency partnership integrating federal, state, university, and community organisations spanning science, education, management, and law enforcement support elements.
The 9.5-metre RIBs are equipped with features specifically designed to support scientific research, coral reef monitoring, and restoration activities. Their versatile design and robust engineering will allow operators to navigate both shallow reef environments and offshore waters with ease even under challenging conditions.
Additionally, the boats’ stability and efficiency enable them to carry delicate equipment and research teams safely, ensuring that work can be conducted without harming surrounding marine ecosystems in their area of responsibility west of Hawaii.
The RIBs also have advanced dive support systems, ample deck space for researchers, and advanced navigational tools.