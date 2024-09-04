Electric harbour patrol RIB to serve Newport Beach, California
The Harbor Department of the City of Newport Beach in California recently welcomed a new patrol boat into service. The city government claims that the new rigid inflatable boat (RIB), built by Vita Power, is also the first all-electric work vessel delivered to any public agency in the United States.
The new electric boat can be utilised throughout a typical 10-hour shift for the Harbor Department without the need to recharge. With a top speed of 30 knots, the boat will generally carry a crew of two staff members and can accommodate up to eight additional people.
The city government is also developing a pierside charging station for use by the new patrol RIB and other vessels.
The RIB will be operated alongside the Newport Beach Harbor Department's three other vessels. Its duties will also include towing of other vessels in distress or those that have broken free of their moorings.