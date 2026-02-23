Australian port operator unveils new response RIB

The Port Authority of New South Wales (PANSW) in Australia has unveiled a new 10-metre marine response vessel supplied by the Whiskey Project Group.

When completed, the new rigid inflatable boat (RIB) will join PANSW's Sydney Harbour and Port Botany response teams and. With twin outboard engines that deliver speeds of up to 42 knots and an 870-litre fuel capacity, she will support crews in fast, reliable emergency response and patrol duties around port waters.

The port authority said it has been working closely with more than 20 local specialist shipbuilders and maritime experts over the past several months to facilitate the delivery of the vessel.