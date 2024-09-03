Australian builder to supply RIBs to Royal New Zealand Navy
Tasmania, Australia-based Sentinel Boats has been awarded the contract for the construction of new rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) in a series to replace the Royal New Zealand Navy’s (RZNZ) fleet of Naval Sea Boats.
Sentinel will deliver 17 RIBs, with an option for an additional three boats. The RIBs may utilise electric propulsion to reduce carbon emissions while undertaking training.
The 7.8-metre boats will utilise a design developed by One2Three Naval Architects of New South Wales. HDPE will be used for the hulls to ensure durable construction and a long service life while shock-mitigating seating will help reduce crew and passenger fatigue. Power for the boats will be provided by inboard diesel engines driving Hamilton waterjets.
Construction of the RIBs' hulls will be undertaken at Sentinel Boats' facilities. These will later be transported to New Zealand where they will undergo final outfitting and commissioning.
Deliveries of the 17 firm boats are scheduled to take place from 2025 to 2027.