Australian builder starts boat deliveries to Ukrainian military

Tasmania, Australia-based Sentinel Boats has commenced deliveries of new rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) slated for the Ukrainian armed forces. The boats are part of the Australian government’s AU$100 million (US$67 million) military assistance package to Ukraine.

The first consignment of two boats have been given the names Digger and Frith by Sentinel Boats personnel. Digger honours the ANZAC infantry soldiers of World War I while Frith bears the old-English name that means peace, protection, freedom, and safety.