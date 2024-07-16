Australian builder starts boat deliveries to Ukrainian military

Tasmania, Australia-based Sentinel Boats has commenced deliveries of new rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) slated for the Ukrainian armed forces. The boats are part of the Australian government’s AU$100 million (US$67 million) military assistance package to Ukraine.
The first consignment of two boats have been given the names Digger and Frith by Sentinel Boats personnel. Digger honours the ANZAC infantry soldiers of World War I while Frith bears the old-English name that means peace, protection, freedom, and safety.
Each RIB has HDPE construction for greater durability and improved impact resistance even in harsh marine environments. The longevity of HDPE means operators will not have to purchase replacement boats as often compared to boats constructed using other material.
The RIBs can be used across a range of mission profiles including riverine operations and boardings in the open sea. The boats can be rapidly deployed and require minimal maintenance, resulting in greater operational availability for Ukrainian forces.