Witherbys acquires ex-Schmidt Ocean Institute research vessel

UK-based publishing company Witherbys will operate a recently acquired oceanographic research vessel beginning next year.
Witherbys said Sea Ranger represents the next step in supporting the company's research, development and technical operations.
Specifically, the vessel will support Witherbys in enhancing maritime knowledge and safety through research directly linked to shipboard operations. It will strengthen the delivery of computer-based training programmes, both via Witherbys’ ebook reader and through collaboration with industry partners.
The vessel will also enable detailed study of ECDIS transitions and the practical application of maritime guidance in real-world conditions.
Sea Ranger will support the creation of Witherbys’ technical publications. The vessel will be fully utilised to conduct comprehensive testing and review of these guides across global waterways, including the Lombok and Sunda Straits, and in the creation of new editions, such as an expanded Suez Canal guide.
Witherbys said observing how these publications work in real-world operational conditions will ensure they remain accurate, practical and relevant for mariners worldwide.
In addition, the vessel will enable Witherbys to continue to expand and improve its publications on maritime security, environmental protection and shipboard operations by providing facilities for research on emerging security issues, environmental compliance in accordance with MARPOL regulations, and energy efficiency solutions.
Collaborative work with partners such as ICS and BIMCO will ensure guidance remains current and in line with international standards.
Sea Ranger previously served as a research vessel for the Schmidt Ocean Institute, going on expeditions as far south as Antarctica. It carries over 1.2 million litres of fuel, giving it a potential range of more than 30,000 nautical miles.