VIDEO | Some whales re-strand at New Zealand's Farewell Spit, six die

Fifteen whales re-stranded and six have died after a mass stranding at Farewell Spit on the coast of New Zealand’s South Island, conservation group Project Jonah said on Friday, as volunteers prepared to attempt to refloat them.

On Thursday, 55 whales were stranded in two locations in Farewell Spit, a 26-kilometre (16-mile) sandbar at the northern tip of the South Island. Most of them were refloated.

Project Jonah, in a statement on social media, said teams had been checking beaches across Golden Bay, where Farewell Spit is located, for other stranded whales and are working to keep the surviving animals cool and comfortable until the afternoon high tide.