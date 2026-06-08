VIDEO | Mediterranean divers capture adult great white shark on camera

Divers removing abandoned fishing nets from the central Mediterranean, between Italy and North Africa, have captured what they believe is the first-ever underwater footage of an adult great white shark in the region.

The sighting occurred as a team led by the Healthy Seas Foundation recovered so-called ghost nets from a shipwreck in the Strait of Sicily -- a biodiversity hotspot heavily impacted by industrial fishing.

The video, taken last week and released on Monday, shows the shark accompanied by a dozen striped pilot fish, that often flank large predators in the hope of picking up leftovers.