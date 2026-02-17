VIDEO | Indian Navy's newest cadet training ship hits the water

Indian shipbuilder Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has launched a new training vessel ordered by the Indian Navy.

The future INS Krishna is the lead unit of a new class of three ships to be used in the training of naval officer cadets. Construction of all three ships will take place at L&T's yard at Adani Katupalli Port in Tamil Nadu.

Upon completion, the future Krishna will have a length of 122 metres, a beam of 18 metres, a displacement of 4,700 tonnes, and accommodation for 170 crewmembers and up to 200 cadets.