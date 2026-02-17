VIDEO | Indian Navy's newest cadet training ship hits the water

Indian shipbuilder Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has launched a new training vessel ordered by the Indian Navy.
The future INS Krishna is the lead unit of a new class of three ships to be used in the training of naval officer cadets. Construction of all three ships will take place at L&T's yard at Adani Katupalli Port in Tamil Nadu.
Upon completion, the future Krishna will have a length of 122 metres, a beam of 18 metres, a displacement of 4,700 tonnes, and accommodation for 170 crewmembers and up to 200 cadets.
Two diesel engines will deliver a maximum speed of 20 knots, a cruising speed of 15 knots, and a range of over 6,500 nautical miles.
Onboard facilities will include three 70-person classrooms, training bridges, weapons magazines, and galleys. Flight deck space will be available for two utility helicopters.
The vessel will also be armed with a 76mm naval gun, two 30mm close-in weapon systems, and two 12.7mm machine guns fitted on stabilised remotely controlled mounts.
The future Krishna and her sisters may also be used for humanitarian assistance and disaster response missions.