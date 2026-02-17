Research, Environment & Training

VIDEO | Indian Navy's newest cadet training ship hits the water

Launch of the future Indian Navy cadet training ship INS Krishna, February 16, 2026
Launch of the future Indian Navy cadet training ship INS Krishna, February 16, 2026Indian Navy
Indian shipbuilder Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has launched a new training vessel ordered by the Indian Navy.

The future INS Krishna is the lead unit of a new class of three ships to be used in the training of naval officer cadets. Construction of all three ships will take place at L&T's yard at Adani Katupalli Port in Tamil Nadu.

Upon completion, the future Krishna will have a length of 122 metres, a beam of 18 metres, a displacement of 4,700 tonnes, and accommodation for 170 crewmembers and up to 200 cadets.

Two diesel engines will deliver a maximum speed of 20 knots, a cruising speed of 15 knots, and a range of over 6,500 nautical miles.

Onboard facilities will include three 70-person classrooms, training bridges, weapons magazines, and galleys. Flight deck space will be available for two utility helicopters.

The vessel will also be armed with a 76mm naval gun, two 30mm close-in weapon systems, and two 12.7mm machine guns fitted on stabilised remotely controlled mounts.

The future Krishna and her sisters may also be used for humanitarian assistance and disaster response missions.

