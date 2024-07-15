VESSEL REVIEW | Xinhongzhuan – Chinese training vessel with intelligent navigation research capability

Dalian Maritime University (DLMU) in China recently took delivery of a new research ship built locally by COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry at its Dalian facilities. The vessel has been named Xinhongzhuan (新红专; “New Hongzhuan) in honour of Hongzhuan, the first training ship to be acquired by DLMU in 1962. The newer vessel is notable for being one of the first in the world to be designed from the outset to combine the functions of training, remote control and monitoring, and intelligent navigation research.

The newbuild has a length of 69.83 metres (229.1 feet), a beam of 10.9 metres (35.8 feet), a draught of 3.5 metres (11 feet), a depth of five metres (16 feet), a displacement of 1,430 tonnes, and accommodations for 15 crewmembers, five scientific personnel, and 30 trainees. An electric propulsion system of three 1,520kW generators driving two 1,500kW podded thrusters delivers a service speed of 18 knots and a range of 2,500 nautical miles. Two bow thrusters provide enhanced lateral manoeuvrability while stabilising fins help reduce occupant fatigue as scientific missions are being conducted in conditions of up to Sea State four (up to Sea State six for normal navigation such as during transits to and from designated research areas).