VESSEL REVIEW | Wim Wolff – Coastal and mudflat research boat delivered to Dutch science institute

Built for demanding use in shallow-water areas

Wim Wolff was built by Thecla Bodewes Shipyards to a design by Dutch naval architecture firm Conoship International. The vessel will be operated primarily in the North Sea, the Wadden Sea, and the Southwest Delta region into which the Rhine, Meuse and Scheldt rivers flow. It will replace Navicula, the NIOZ's earlier and slightly smaller shallow-water research boat that has been in service for nearly 40 years.

"The new vessel enables the marine science community in the Netherlands to have a comfortable, innovative and sustainable vessel for research in the Wadden Sea, the Southwest Delta, and the North Sea," Thecla Bodewes told Baird Maritime. "Also, coastal trends that are now emerging are likely to continue over the lifespan of the vessel. For instance, the water is getting warmer, sea level rise is accelerating and due to severe droughts and more extreme rainfall, there is greater variation in freshwater inflows to the sea, affecting entire coastal ecosystems and their usage. Because of the great spatial diversity in climate trends and cumulative effects of human activities in coastal areas, the versatile Wim Wolff is an essential platform for researchers to regularly monitor the changing conditions of the coast."