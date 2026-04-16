VESSEL REVIEW | Wakashio Maru – Survey and navigation training vessel for Japanese technology college

Outfitted for hydrographic missions and providing seagoing instruction

Wakashio Maru will be used to provide practical training in ocean navigation for NITTC's secondary-level students as well conduct surveys and experiments for educational and community contribution purposes.

The vessel's research equipment includes an A-frame, a crane, winches, a fish finder, a multibeam echosounder, and acoustic measurement sensors that can be deployed at depths of as much as 1,000 metres (3,000 feet), allowing operation in Toyama Bay.

A remotely operated vehicle can also be carried on board along with plankton nets, cameras for taking photographs of undersea life, and water sampling equipment.