Three Gorges No 1
Three Gorges No 1
Research, Environment & Training

VESSEL REVIEW | Three Gorges No 1 – Chinese survey and monitoring boat to be operated on Yangtze River

Published on

China Three Gorges Corporation has taken delivery of a new research vessel built locally by the Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group.

Three Gorges No 1 (三峡一号; Sanxia Yihao) will be used primarily for engineering surveys and environmental monitoring of inland waters, particularly the Yangtze River and the Three Gorges Dam in Hubei province.

The newbuild is of welded steel construction and has an LOA of 56.7 metres (186 feet), a beam of 9.8 metres (32 feet), a draught of only 2.1 metres (6.9 feet), a depth of 3.5 metres (11 feet), accommodation for seven crewmembers and up to 30 scientific personnel, and a displacement of approximately 629 tonnes. This makes Three Gorges No 1 the largest scientific research vessel by tonnage currently in operation on the Yangtze River.

The propulsion system will meanwhile deliver a maximum speed of around 13 knots and a cruising speed of 11.8 knots.

Multi-disciplinary platform for inland waters

Three Gorges No 1
Three Gorges No 1Wuhan Science and Technology Innovation Bureau

The vessel boasts onboard wet and dry laboratories with testing and analysis facilities and equipment for gathering hydrological, chemical, biological, geological and meteorological data. Any details that have been collected can be transmitted to shore laboratories in real time with the aid of an integrated datalink.

The interior spaces also include a conference room.

A hydraulic crane with a lifting capacity of three tons is fitted on the stern while telescopic booms with sampling equipment are installed on either side.

The booms can be used to collect underwater sediment samples and aquatic organisms at depths of up to 200 metres (660 feet).

Capable of deploying unmanned vehicles

The vessel is equipped with a moonpool through which another telescopic boom with various sensors can be deployed in the water up to 0.5 metre (1.6 feet) past the bottom of the hull. Sensors that can be fitted on the boom include a fish finder, a Doppler velocity sensor, and various acoustic detection equipment.

The wheelhouse roof doubles as a takeoff and landing apron for small aerial drones that the crew can use to expand the vessel’s meteorological data-gathering capability.

Three Gorges No 1
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Research vessel
Flag: China
Owner: China Three Gorges Corporation
Builder: Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group, China
Hull construction material: Steel
Superstructure construction material: Steel
Deck construction material: Steel
Length overall: 56.7 metres (186 feet)
Beam: 9.8 metres (32 feet)
Draught: 2.1 metres (6.9 feet)
Depth: 3.5 metres (11 feet)
Displacement: 629 tonnes
Maximum speed: 13 knots
Cruising speed: 11.8 knots
Other electronics: Doppler velocity sensor
Other equipment installed: Moonpool
Accommodation: Laboratories; conference room
Crew: 7
Additional personnel: 30
Operational area: Yangtze River, China
Asia
China
Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group
Yangtze River
China Three Gorges Corporation
Three Gorges Dam
Three Gorges No 1
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com