VESSEL REVIEW | Tamhae 3 – South Korea's new polar-capable seismic research vessel

Ice-strengthened hull with advanced bow design

The vessel has a length of 92 metres (300 feet), a beam of 21 metres (69 feet), a displacement of 6,900 tonnes, and accommodation for 20 crewmembers and up to 30 researchers. The propulsion system consists of three side thrusters and two variable motors driving nozzle-housed, silent controllable-pitch propellers to deliver a service speed of 15 knots and and a range of 36,000 kilometres (22,000 miles).

The vessel’s range will enable coverage of both the North and South Poles, though it will also be operated regularly along the Korean continental shelf, whereas its predecessor was limited only to coastal waters. The hull is built to ice class requirements and utilises Ulstein's proprietary inverted bow design. The latter will help reduce both slamming and vibrations, thus making the vessel suitable for research activities in sensitive marine areas.