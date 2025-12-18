VESSEL REVIEW | Stareso – Hybrid catamaran to support marine research in the Mediterranean Sea

Station de Recherche Sous-marine et Océanographique (STARESO), a marine science organisation based on the French island of Corsica and operating under the University of Liège in Belgium, recently welcomed a new aluminium catamaran vessel to its research fleet.

The research vessel, which has also been named Stareso after the station to which she is assigned, was custom-built by French shipyard Efinor Allais to a design by naval architecture firm Profils. According to Efinor, the boat effectively integrates all of the scientific equipment required on board a 12-metre (39-foot) catamaran.