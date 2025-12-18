VESSEL REVIEW | Stareso – Hybrid catamaran to support marine research in the Mediterranean Sea
Station de Recherche Sous-marine et Océanographique (STARESO), a marine science organisation based on the French island of Corsica and operating under the University of Liège in Belgium, recently welcomed a new aluminium catamaran vessel to its research fleet.
The research vessel, which has also been named Stareso after the station to which she is assigned, was custom-built by French shipyard Efinor Allais to a design by naval architecture firm Profils. According to Efinor, the boat effectively integrates all of the scientific equipment required on board a 12-metre (39-foot) catamaran.
Solar panels for extended endurance
The newbuild is fitted with a hybrid electric propulsion system that also includes two 230hp (170kW) diesel engines, two electric motors, a battery pack, and solar panels covering 10 square metres (100 square feet). STARESO said this allows her to carry out scientific missions in coastal waters as well as on the high seas, particularly within her main area of operations in the Mediterranean Sea.
Her compact size and a loaded draught of only 1.2 metres (3.9 feet) will meanwhile allow her to access nearshore areas.
The diesel engines can deliver a top speed of 15 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots for transits to and from STARESO’s Corsica station and between work sites.
When in electric mode, the vessel can sail quietly at six knots, making her ideal for operation in sensitive coastal areas.
Compact multi-disciplinary research platform
The high-stability aluminium hull has been designed to accommodate a range of scientific and technical loads totalling 1.5 tons on an aft deck with an area of 26 square metres (280 square feet). Winches and core shafts were already integrated from the design phase, thus facilitating sampling and probe deployment operations.
Lastly, the work deck has been optimised to maximise floor space while ensuring safety and ergonomics. At the stern are port and starboard dive platforms to facilitate easy access to and from the water.
Stareso is configured as a floating multi-disciplinary laboratory complete with instruments for bathymetry and sampling, multi-parameter probes, rosettes, remotely operated vehicles, and onboard cameras.
The sole laboratory space draws electricity from the solar panels, thus allowing for continuous testing and analysis while out at sea without the need for separate generators.
There is also an onboard computer and a high-precision navigation and positioning system that will allow the vessel to maintain station to ensure accurate sampling and data gathering even in moderate swells. Space is available for dive gear.
Embarked researchers can stay out at sea for several days thanks to the inclusion of four bunks, a galley, and a toilet with shower.