VESSEL REVIEW | Sadie Ann – University of Wisconsin-Superior's hybrid catamaran to take on lake research duties

The Lake Superior Research Institute (LSRI), an environmental research institute of the University of Wisconsin-Superior (UW-Superior), recently took delivery of a new hybrid catamaran research vessel built by Midship Marine of Harvey, Louisiana.

Designed in compliance with US Coast Guard Subchapter T requirements, Sadie Ann will be used by LSRI as a research vessel with facilities for collection and analysis of samples as well as a floating classroom that will embark students on educational tours, allowing them to interact directly with scientists.