VESSEL REVIEW | Resilience – US Department of Energy places hybrid research vessel into service

Built at the Seattle facilities of Snow and Company, the all-aluminium Resilience was designed to carry two crewmembers and up to six scientists. It features a dry laboratory, a flying bridge with observation stations, powerful lifting capacity with an A-frame and a knuckle boom crane, a spacious 322-square-foot (30-square-metre) deck for deploying and recovering large instrument packages, and support for a variety of sensors.

The newbuild, which is the first hybrid research vessel to be acquired by the DOE, will be operated primarily in Sequim Bay off northwestern Washington State. PNNL said the vessel is also the first of its size class to be partially electrified and is big enough to fit a 113kWh battery, but still small and manoeuvrable enough for research in Sequim Bay and other areas.