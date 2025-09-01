VESSEL REVIEW | Raskat, Zarya & Voskhod – Compact boats for hydrographic surveys in Russian inland waters
Russian port operator Rosmorport recently took delivery of three hydrographic survey boats in a series built locally by Samara Shipyard.
Raskat (Раскат), Zarya (Заря), and Voskhod (Восход) have joined the fleet of Rosmorport's Astrakhan Branch. One of these vessels has already commenced operations following the installation of its echosounders.
Designed for port and canal surveys
The Project AMG 112 vessels will perform depth measurements in the waters of the seaport of Astrakhan and along the Volga-Caspian Sea Shipping Canal (VCSSC) to help ensure safe navigation. Prior to the introduction of the Project AMG 112 boats, surveys of the indicated areas were conducted by vessels assigned to and operated by three other Rosmorport branches.
The agency said the new vessels will significantly enhance the capacity for hydrographic research along the VCSSC, which is one of the segments of the North-South international transport corridor.
The all-aluminium boats each have length of 7.8 metres (26 feet), a beam of 2.4 metres (7.9 feet), a maximum draught of only 0.4 metre (1.3 feet), and space for two crewmembers and up to 10 additional personnel. The vessels' compact size allows for overland transport via trailer.
Two 280hp (210kW) outboard engines will propel each boat to speeds of up to 25 knots, though hydrographic surveying will be conducted at only three to four knots.
Each boat's superstructure features a cabin and a salon with tempered glass windows and a workstation for the hydrographer. Two access points are meanwhile fitted at the bow and the stern.
Capable of year-round operation
The vessels can operate during navigation periods in the waters of maritime ports and coastal areas, in wave heights of up to 1.2 metres (3.9 feet) and with a distance from a place of refuge or shore of up to six nautical miles.
The boats also each feature a 140-litre (31-gallon) aluminium fuel tank, a tank filler and ventilation kit, eight welded aluminium bollards, a self-draining anchor box, a USB charging port in the wheelhouse, and a heater to permit operation under low-temperature conditions.