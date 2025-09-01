VESSEL REVIEW | Raskat, Zarya & Voskhod – Compact boats for hydrographic surveys in Russian inland waters

The Project AMG 112 vessels will perform depth measurements in the waters of the seaport of Astrakhan and along the Volga-Caspian Sea Shipping Canal (VCSSC) to help ensure safe navigation. Prior to the introduction of the Project AMG 112 boats, surveys of the indicated areas were conducted by vessels assigned to and operated by three other Rosmorport branches.

The agency said the new vessels will significantly enhance the capacity for hydrographic research along the VCSSC, which is one of the segments of the North-South international transport corridor.