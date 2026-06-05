VESSEL REVIEW | Qiaoyuan – Large survey catamaran to support Chinese offshore energy and construction sectors

The vessel is fitted with offshore drilling equipment and downhole CPT in-situ testing equipment, all of which have been domestically developed as a cost-saving measure. The vessel will be able to complete in-situ tests with borehole depths up to 500 metres (1,600 feet).

Six laboratories have also been incorporated to permit various testing and sampling activities to be undertaken on board, thus reducing reliance on external dedicated facilities.

The vessel has a maximum drilling depth in excess of 1,000 metres (3,300 feet). The drilling setup itself boasts a wave-compensating gimbal system to ensure stable and accurate drilling. The designers said centimetre-level drilling accuracy is possible, thus resulting in a sampling success rate of greater than 90 per cent even under harsh offshore conditions.