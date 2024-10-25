VESSEL REVIEW | Odon de Buen – New large research vessel for Spanish Institute of Oceanography
The Spanish Institute of Oceanography (Instituto Español de Oceanografía; IEO) has expanded its fleet of research platforms with the recent acquisition of a new vessel built by Spain’s Armon Shipyard. The vessel has been named Odon de Buen in honour of Odón de Buen y del Cos, a Spanish naturalist and politician who founded the IEO in 1914.
Homeported in Vigo on the northwestern coast of Spain, Odon de Buen is one of the largest research vessels to be built and operated in Spain with a length of 85 metres (280 feet) and a beam of 17.8 metres (58.4 feet). The vessel also possesses the durability and endurance necessary for operation around the world, including the polar regions, and for the study of marine ecosystems at depths of as much as 6,000 metres (20,000 feet).
The multi-disciplinary research vessel can accommodate 19 crewmembers and 39 scientists and can stay out at sea for a maximum of 50 days, allowing for the conduct of critical marine science activities for extended periods. A selection of both wet and dry laboratories with a total area of 500 square metres (5,400 square feet) will permit multiple research activities to be undertaken simultaneously.
Low emissions coupled with a comprehensive equipment suite
The propulsion system can run on both diesel and LNG and can deliver a maximum speed of 14.5 knots. The propulsion generates significantly low noise levels, allowing the vessel to operate without disturbing any surrounding marine life. The low noise will also permit the effective use of the echosounders and other onboard sensors to enable these to collect more accurate data.
The electronics suite includes two Furuno radars and satellite communications gear from Intellian. Additional onboard systems include those for controlling the vessel’s exhaust emissions and for preventing fuel from leaking into the sea.
The deck equipment includes a Toimil crane mounted on the foredeck and a stern A-frame and winches from Ibercisa. In addition to being able to accommodate ISO cargo containers, the aft deck can facilitate the deployment of trawl nets, sensors, dredges, sampling tools, and unmanned craft such as remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) directly into the water, as well as their recovery afterwards. The foredeck has limited space but can still be used for helicopter winch operations.
The crew have access to extensive facilities that comply with both Spanish and international standards and are suitable for long periods out at sea. These spaces include cabins, a large mess, a fully functioning galley, an open-air lounge, a conference room, offices, a gym, a laundry area, and a medical bay.
Construction of Odon de Buen was made possible through an investment of approximately €85 million (US$92 million), 80 per cent of which was contributed by the European Union via the European Regional Development Fund.
Over the next few months, technical staff will fine-tune the vessel's various systems and equipment, from the laboratories to the ROVs and AUVs, while the crew will undergo intensive training to be able to operate the vessel safely and efficiently under a range of real-world conditions.
Once in service, Odon de Buen will initially focus on the study of marine protected areas and vulnerable habitats under Spanish jurisdiction. Later deployments will see the vessel operate internationally to comply with the United Nations’ mandate of protecting marine biodiversity in areas located outside the jurisdictions of member countries.
The IEO said the technical solutions incorporated into the vessel have been developed with the aim of achieving maximum simplicity of design, operation, and maintenance in order to also keep maintenance costs as low as possible while delivering the same performance and capabilities.