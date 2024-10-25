VESSEL REVIEW | Odon de Buen – New large research vessel for Spanish Institute of Oceanography

Construction of Odon de Buen was made possible through an investment of approximately €85 million (US$92 million), 80 per cent of which was contributed by the European Union via the European Regional Development Fund.

Over the next few months, technical staff will fine-tune the vessel's various systems and equipment, from the laboratories to the ROVs and AUVs, while the crew will undergo intensive training to be able to operate the vessel safely and efficiently under a range of real-world conditions.