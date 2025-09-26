VESSEL REVIEW | Nikolai Kamov – Russian Navy acquires dedicated helicopter training ship

Suitability with various naval helicopter types

The newbuild has a length of 66.9 metres (219 feet), a beam of 12.7 metres (41.7 feet), a draught of 2.1 metres (6.9 feet), a displacement of 842 tonnes, a maximum speed of 12 knots, and a range of 500 nautical miles.

The flight deck is able to accommodate a Ka-27 anti-submarine helicopter, a Ka-52 helicopter, or similar platform, while food and freshwater provisions will enable the vessel and her crew to stay out at sea for two days.