VESSEL REVIEW | Nikolai Kamov – Russian Navy acquires dedicated helicopter training ship
A new training vessel was recently delivered to the Russian Navy.
Nikolai Kamov is currently the sole example of the Project 14400 series of training vessels. Named after aircraft designer Nikolai Ilyich Kamov, the vessel will be used primarily to help train Russian Navy helicopter pilots in shipborne operations, particularly takeoffs and landings even under adverse weather and sea conditions, day or night.
Suitability with various naval helicopter types
The newbuild has a length of 66.9 metres (219 feet), a beam of 12.7 metres (41.7 feet), a draught of 2.1 metres (6.9 feet), a displacement of 842 tonnes, a maximum speed of 12 knots, and a range of 500 nautical miles.
The flight deck is able to accommodate a Ka-27 anti-submarine helicopter, a Ka-52 helicopter, or similar platform, while food and freshwater provisions will enable the vessel and her crew to stay out at sea for two days.
Secondary patrol and flight test support functions
To ensure more realistic training for helicopter crews, the vessel is fitted with a pitching simulator that can mimic rough sea conditions. Through this approach, training of crews for adverse weather helicopter operations can be conducted under otherwise calm conditions, thus reducing the risk to those on board the helicopter and the vessel.
The vessel will also have a secondary maritime patrol function and can support flight testing of new types of manned and unmanned helicopters.
Nikolai Kamov was designed by the Krylov State Research Centre’s Baltsudoproekt Central Design Bureau and was built by Ship Repair and Shipbuilding Corporation (formerly Gorodets Shipbuilding) in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.
The ship will be based in Yeisk and will be operated mainly in the Sea of Azov.