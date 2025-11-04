VESSEL REVIEW | Nanyou Qihang – Drill-equipped research vessel to support China's offshore energy sector

Full data-gathering and analysis suite plus space for other vehicles

The bow thrusters and four mooring anchors will be operated in conjunction with a DP1 system to ensure adequate station keeping when deployed in offshore waters.

The vessel is equipped with an offshore drilling system, shallow-water multi-beam echosounders, survey and sampling systems, a geological winch with a rope capacity of 6,000 metres (20,000 feet), hangars for unmanned vehicles, laboratories, and an A-frame.

Drilling can be performed in water depths of up to 200 metres (660 feet) while the maximum drilling depth is 300 metres (980 feet) beneath the seabed.