VESSEL REVIEW | Mengxiang – Large deep-drilling ship to support China's geological exploration efforts

Mengxiang (梦想号; "Dream") has a length of 179.8 metres (589.9 feet), a beam of 32.8 metres (108 feet), a minimum draught of eight metres (26 feet), a displacement of 42,600 tonnes, a range of 15,000 nautical miles, a maximum endurance of 120 days, and accommodation for 180 personnel. The ocean drilling vessel, one of the largest by tonnage to be built in China, was designed to be capable of withstanding extreme typhoon conditions, thus permitting safe drilling operations within a greater offshore safety window.

The vessel's duties will include offshore oil and gas exploration drilling, gas hydrate exploration, and scientific drilling. Drilling can be performed at a maximum depth of 11,000 metres (36,000 feet), thus enabling the vessel to penetrate the Earth’s crust through to the upper mantle, which is rich in mineral and gas deposits. The onboard equipment will facilitate four different drilling modes and three coring methods to permit the vessel to access as much of these resources as possible.