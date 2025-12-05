VESSEL REVIEW | Lymaret II – Compact hybrid training boat for French maritime school

French naval architecture firm Coprexma and shipbuilder the Chantier Bretagne Sud Group have handed over a new training vessel to the Lycee Professionnel Maritime et Aquacole d'Etel (LYMARET), a maritime high school in Etel in France’s Brittany region.

The all-aluminium Lymaret II has an LOA of 11.98 metres (39.3 feet), a beam of five metres (16 feet), and a 184kW hybrid electric propulsion arrangement that will draw power from a battery pack and onboard solar panels.