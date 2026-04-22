VESSEL REVIEW | KRI Canopus – Indonesian Navy places large survey ship into service
The Indonesian Navy recently took delivery of a new survey vessel from German shipyard Abeking and Rasmussen.
KRI Canopus was designed for geological, hydrographic and oceanographic operations throughout the waters of Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone.
She has since replaced KRI Dewa Kembar, a former hospital ship that had been acquired from the UK Royal Navy and converted for survey duties.
Built with aviation and unmanned vehicle deployment capabilities
At 105 metres (344 feet) long and with a displacement of approximately 3,400 tonnes, Canopus is also the Indonesian Navy’s largest survey vessel. Construction of her steel hull took place at Palindo Marine’s facilities in Batam while Abeking and Rasmussen was responsible for final outfitting, systems integration and sea trials out of its yard in Lemwerder.
The vessel is crewed by 90 personnel and can stay out at sea for 60 days. The propulsion arrangement, which includes two propellers, can deliver a top speed of 16 knots.
A flight deck is available for use by a 12-tonne helicopter or unmanned aerial vehicles while up to 200 tonnes of assorted payloads such as containerised mission modules can be carried.
Versatile multi-role platform
The deck equipment includes an A-frame for the launch and recovery of unmanned underwater vehicles such as AUVs and ROVs. The electronics meanwhile include sensors for mapping the seabed at depths of as much as 11,000 metres (36,000 feet).
Although built as a survey vessel, Canopus possesses limited self-defence capability courtesy of a 20mm autocannon and two 12.7mm heavy machine guns. She is also capable of performing secondary missions such as search and rescue, mine countermeasures (MCM) support, maritime sovereignty patrols, and environmental protection.
Continuing German-Indonesian defence cooperation
Construction of the new survey vessel was undertaken as part of an agreement between Abeking and Rasmussen and the Indonesian Ministry of Defence. Two Indonesian Navy MCM vessels, the 2023-built KRI Pulau Fani and KRI Pulau Fanildo, were also delivered under the agreement.