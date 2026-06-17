VESSEL REVIEW | Kaiola – Compact and durable dive boat for research voyages off Hawaii

North River Boats of Roseburg, Oregon, recently handed over a new aluminium research vessel to the University of Hawaii at Hilo (UH Hilo).

The 38-foot (12-metre) Kaiola ("Ocean Life") arrived from Oregon in February 2026 and commenced operational sailings in May. John Burns, Associate Professor and Chair of the Marine Science Department at UH Hilo, said his team chose the vessel for its stability and flexibility.

Burns explained that this particular vessel was selected because it provided a stable, shallow-draught, highly manoeuvrable work platform suitable for diving, instrument deployment, and nearshore research.