VESSEL REVIEW | Kaiola – Compact and durable dive boat for research voyages off Hawaii
North River Boats of Roseburg, Oregon, recently handed over a new aluminium research vessel to the University of Hawaii at Hilo (UH Hilo).
The 38-foot (12-metre) Kaiola ("Ocean Life") arrived from Oregon in February 2026 and commenced operational sailings in May. John Burns, Associate Professor and Chair of the Marine Science Department at UH Hilo, said his team chose the vessel for its stability and flexibility.
Burns explained that this particular vessel was selected because it provided a stable, shallow-draught, highly manoeuvrable work platform suitable for diving, instrument deployment, and nearshore research.
Shallow draught coupled with suitability for heavy duty use
The vessel’s hull is made of welded aluminium, which Burns said is ideal for a research boat due to its corrosion-resistant properties as well as its light weight and enhanced durability compared to FRP.
Aluminium boats are also more capable of handling beach landings and carrying heavy equipment, and are therefore able to withstand constant use, according to UH Hilo. According to Burns, this durability is critical for a teaching and research vessel that will operate year-round in dynamic coastal conditions and remote locations.
The large open deck will meanwhile allow crews to deploy water and sediment samplers, underwater cameras, sensors and mapping tools. Inside, the cabin can support navigation, computing, and real-time data processing.
Versatile hull designed from the outset for a range of applications
Power for the vessel is provided by two Suzuki outboard engines that each produce 350 hp (260 kW). The engines are fed by a 200-gallon (760-litre) tank.
Kaiola will serve as a floating laboratory that provides access to sites that were once difficult or unsafe to reach. It will also offer more hands-on experience with real research equipment, data collection and marine operations, which UH Hilo said are core skills for careers in marine science and ocean stewardship.
The newbuild belongs to a series of boats built by North River to be versatile enough to also be employed for search and rescue, patrols, firefighting, and charter voyages.