VESSEL REVIEW | Jidi – Drone-carrying research icebreaker for Chinese Ministry of Natural Resources

China's Guangzhou Shipyard International has handed over a new large icebreaking research vessel to the country’s Ministry of Natural Resources for operation by its Beihai Bureau. Aptly named Jidi (极地; "Polar"), the vessel will perform environmental monitoring and surveying in ice areas in Bohai Bay and the Yellow Sea, though the summer months will also see it being deployed in polar waters for more comprehensive research activities permitted by the warmer temperatures.

The newbuild, which will embark on its first operational voyage in the second half of this year, has an LOA of 89.95 metres (294.8 feet), a beam of 17.8 metres (58.4 feet), a depth of 8.2 metres (27 feet), a displacement of 5,600 tonnes, and accommodations for 60 crewmembers and scientific personnel. The vessel was designed by the China Shipbuilding Group's 708 Research Institute in compliance with China Classification Society's (CCS) unlimited navigation area requirements to help ensure that it can stay out at sea for a maximum of 80 days. An anti-roll system is also fitted to guarantee stability during extended-duration deployments.