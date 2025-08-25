VESSEL REVIEW | Future – New Chinese deep-sea research vessel boasts all-electric propulsion

Designed to be operated primarily as a floating laboratory and as a testbed for intelligent systems, Future has an LOA of 110.8 metres (363.5 feet), a displacement of 7,000 tons at full load, and space for 80 personnel. The vessel is of modular design and is capable of carrying up to 10 tons of assorted payloads including manned and unmanned submersibles.

To keep the vessel’s displacement as low as possible, the steel plates used in the construction were limited to a certain thickness. This then resulted in the displacement being 60 tons lighter than what was required in the design brief.