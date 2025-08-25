VESSEL REVIEW | Future – New Chinese deep-sea research vessel boasts all-electric propulsion
A new deep-sea research vessel was recently handed over to its new owners in China.
Named Future (未来; Weilai), the vessel was developed jointly by the Taihu Lake Laboratory of Deep Sea Technology and Science and numerous subsidiaries under the China Shipbuilding Group, including the Shanghai Shipbuilding Research and Design Institute, the 704, 711 and 712 Research Institutes, and CSSC Chengxi Shipbuilding.
Secondary mothership function
Designed to be operated primarily as a floating laboratory and as a testbed for intelligent systems, Future has an LOA of 110.8 metres (363.5 feet), a displacement of 7,000 tons at full load, and space for 80 personnel. The vessel is of modular design and is capable of carrying up to 10 tons of assorted payloads including manned and unmanned submersibles.
To keep the vessel’s displacement as low as possible, the steel plates used in the construction were limited to a certain thickness. This then resulted in the displacement being 60 tons lighter than what was required in the design brief.
Multi-disciplinary research platform
An all-electric propulsion system that includes two propellers and rudders delivers a maximum speed of more than 15 knots and a range of 10,000 nautical miles or, alternatively, an endurance of 60 days.
The vessel boasts a DP2 system, a stern A-frame, anti-roll fins for enhanced stability in offshore waters, and a moonpool for deploying equipment into the water for testing. The moonpool can help facilitate deployment of equipment to depths of up to 3,000 metres (10,000 feet).
There is a selection of onboard laboratories and data centres. Facilities are also available for analysis of biological and geological samples.
Following delivery, Future will be used to conduct verification tests of intelligent systems.