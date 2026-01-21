VESSEL REVIEW | Coriolis – Hybrid hydrogen-powered research vessel delivered to German science institute

German research institute Helmholtz-Zentrum Hereon has taken delivery of Coriolis, a new research vessel built by local shipyard Hitzler Werft.

Named after famed 19th century French scientist Gaspard Gustave de Coriolis, the vessel will be operated by Hereon’s Institute of Surface Science as a multi-disciplinary platform.

Hereon said she will cover a unique spectrum of coastal, materials, hydrogen and membrane research as well as set new standards in digitalisation. For example, she will be used to analyse which nutrients and pollutants are transported from rivers into the sea or how the expansion of offshore wind farms affects the environment.

All environmentally relevant research data obtained during the voyage can be retrieved in real time or shared directly with other ships and shore stations.