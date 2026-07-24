VESSEL REVIEW | Azimut – Compact and durable survey boat to be operated in Russia's Magadan Port

Russian port operator Rosmorport has taken delivery of a new hydrographic survey boat built by local shipyard Timax.

Azimut (Азимут) is the eighteenth overall vessel to join the current active fleet of Rosmorport's North-Eastern Basin Branch, which is responsible for a number of ports in Russia's Far East. She is also the second vessel from the same series to be handed over to the branch.

The all-aluminium boat utilises a design originally developed for leisure use with enhanced manoeuvrability and a cabin to provide some protection from the elements.