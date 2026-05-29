US research group Inkfish places order for $815m deep-sea vessel

Fincantieri Group subsidiary Vard has secured a contract with US-based research group Inkfish to design and build a deep-sea research vessel valued at nearly €700 million ($815 million).

This agreement represents the largest single-vessel contract ever awarded to the shipbuilder, as well as the largest order of its kind for any Norwegian shipyard.

The vessel, codenamed RV11000, will measure 162 metres in length with a beam of 28 metres. The shipbuilder is scheduled to deliver the vessel during the first quarter of 2030.

This vessel builds on the engineering foundations of the RV6000, which Vard contracted in 2025 and is currently constructing for the same customer.