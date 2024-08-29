US Maritime Administration's newest large training ship completes sea trials
Philly Shipyard in Pennsylvania has completed the sea trials of a new training vessel that will be operated by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy (MMA) on behalf of the US Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration (MARAD).
Patriot State is the second in a series of national security multi-mission vessels (NSMVs) being built by Philly Shipyard for MARAD. The first ship in the class is Empire State, which was handed over to the State University of New York Maritime College (SUNY Maritime College) in 2023.
The NSMVs will also be available to support US federal government efforts in response to national and international disasters such as hurricanes and earthquakes. In their roles as National Defense Reserve Fleet vessels, they will also incorporate medical capabilities, a command and control platform, and berthing for up to 1,000 first responders and recovery workers.
Patriot State has a length of 525.1 feet (160.05 metres), a beam of 89 feet (27 metres), a draught of 21 feet (6.5 metres), a depth of 55 feet (16.8 metres), and a deadweight of 8,487. The standard facilities for 600 cadets and 100 crewmembers consist of eight classrooms, a full training bridge, laboratories, and an auditorium that can seat 600.
For the disaster relief role, the NSMV relies on a side Ro-Ro ramp, space for containers, a cargo crane, and a helicopter pad.
The vessel is scheduled for delivery before the end of this year.