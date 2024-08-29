US Maritime Administration's newest large training ship completes sea trials

Patriot State is the second in a series of national security multi-mission vessels (NSMVs) being built by Philly Shipyard for MARAD. The first ship in the class is Empire State, which was handed over to the State University of New York Maritime College (SUNY Maritime College) in 2023.

The NSMVs will also be available to support US federal government efforts in response to national and international disasters such as hurricanes and earthquakes. In their roles as National Defense Reserve Fleet vessels, they will also incorporate medical capabilities, a command and control platform, and berthing for up to 1,000 first responders and recovery workers.