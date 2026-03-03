US considering looser protections for North Atlantic right whale

The United States Government on Tuesday took the first step toward loosening regulations that protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale from vessel strikes.

The National Marine Fisheries Service said it is considering replacing seasonal vessel speed restrictions with whale management areas and technology-based measures to avoid vessel strikes.

There are about 380 North Atlantic right whales. Their main threats to survival include entanglement in fishing gear and collisions with vessels, the agency said.

NMFS, a division of the US Commerce Department, is seeking information and comments for 90 days.

During the Biden administration, NMFS proposed to toughen vessel speed restrictions, but the rule was never finalized.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Daniel Wallis)