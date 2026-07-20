US Coast Guard monitors Chinese research ships in Bering Sea

Earlier this month, the US Coast Guard monitored the Chinese research ship Xue Long, which transited north through the US exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and over the US extended continental shelf in the Bering Sea with a declared destination of the Arctic, and Xue Long 2, another China-flagged research vessel transiting to the Arctic.

The coast guard said that, for the first time this year, Chinese vessels were tracked transiting through the US EEZ and over the US extended continental shelf (i.e., continental shelf beyond 200 nautical miles of shore) in the Bering Sea.

In response, the US Coast Guard national security cutter USCGC Munro executed Operation Frontier Sentinel to actively monitor the vessels during their northbound transit.