US agency report reveals 100-year supply of undiscovered oil and gas offshore

The United States Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) released its 2026 national assessment of undiscovered oil and gas resources on March 9, detailing estimates for recovery on the US Outer Continental Shelf.
This report identifies potential oil and natural gas located outside of known fields to help identify opportunities for additional exploration.
Using a play-based methodology, the bureau estimates a mean of 65.80 billion barrels of oil and 218.43 trillion cubic feet (6.18 trillion cubic metres) of undiscovered technically recoverable resources.
Based on current production trends, these resources represent the potential for 100 or more years of energy production, according to the BOEM.
“The Outer Continental Shelf holds tremendous resource potential,” said Acting Director Matt Giacona. He noted that the report provides a foundation for decisions intended to ensure "affordable energy for future generations."
The findings were derived by analysing geologic plays across the shelf and assigning probabilities for the existence of undiscovered resources. These results were then aggregated into regional and total estimates based on data acquired up to January 1, 2024.