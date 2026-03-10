US agency report reveals 100-year supply of undiscovered oil and gas offshore

The United States Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) released its 2026 national assessment of undiscovered oil and gas resources on March 9, detailing estimates for recovery on the US Outer Continental Shelf.

This report identifies potential oil and natural gas located outside of known fields to help identify opportunities for additional exploration.

Using a play-based methodology, the bureau estimates a mean of 65.80 billion barrels of oil and 218.43 trillion cubic feet (6.18 trillion cubic metres) of undiscovered technically recoverable resources.