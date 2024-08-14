University of North Carolina Wilmington orders new research catamaran
The University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) has placed an order for a new catamaran research vessel that will utilise a design by Auckland, New Zealand-based naval architecture firm Teknicraft Design.
The aluminium vessel will be operated primarily in Mid-Atlantic, US East Coast, and offshore waters. It will serve as multi-purpose research platform capable of conducting a wide range of scientific missions including oceanographic surveys, biological studies, and educational outreach programs.
Designed to comply with US Coast Guard Subchapter T standards, the vessel will ensure safety and efficiency in diverse maritime environments.
The design incorporates Teknicraft’s proven hydrofoil-assisted hull, ensuring reduced drag, enhanced fuel efficiency, and improved passenger comfort. This dynamic hull design is optimised for stability and performance in various sea conditions.
Equipped with twin Scania Di16-082M US EPA Tier III engines, the UNCW research vessel will achieve a transit speed of 21 knots and a fuel-efficient survey operation speed of 1.5 knots. The large fuel capacity will meanwhile ensure extended operational range and endurance.
The vessel will feature state-of-the-art navigation, communication, and scientific equipment, including a Kongsberg ADCP electronics suite and a fixed WASSP multibeam system. This advanced technology will facilitate comprehensive oceanographic and biological research.
The vessel’s design also includes large wet and dry lab spaces, comfortable liveaboard quarters for up to 10 personnel, and the capacity to accommodate 20 passengers for day trips. It will also support dive operations and the deployment and retrieval of ROVs and AUVs.