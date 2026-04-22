UK scientists team up for seabed survey off south‑west coast

The UK Centre for Seabed Mapping (UK CSM), a group of over 30 public sector organisations, will undertake a seabed mapping survey – CSM2026 – to explore and map the seabed along the UK’s south-west coastline.

Throughout the four-week survey, using survey technology deployed from the research vessel Cefas Endeavour, a team of 26 scientists from across the field of maritime research will collect vital hydrographic, geological and environmental data beginning this week.

The scientists aim to secure data to deliver the UK Government’s commitments and make advances in how the seabed is mapped, understood, and managed.