UK scientists team up for seabed survey off south‑west coast

The UK Centre for Seabed Mapping (UK CSM), a group of over 30 public sector organisations, will undertake a seabed mapping survey – CSM2026 – to explore and map the seabed along the UK’s south-west coastline.
Throughout the four-week survey, using survey technology deployed from the research vessel Cefas Endeavour, a team of 26 scientists from across the field of maritime research will collect vital hydrographic, geological and environmental data beginning this week.
The scientists aim to secure data to deliver the UK Government’s commitments and make advances in how the seabed is mapped, understood, and managed.
The UK CSM membership includes: the Maritime and Coastguard Agency; the Royal Navy; the UK Hydrographic Office; British Geological Survey; the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science; the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs; the Crown Estate; Historic England; the Joint Nature Conservation Committee; the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute, Northern Ireland; and Natural England.
Over the course of the survey, the scientists on board will have the opportunity to work with experts from other public sector organisations, share skills, and source key seabed mapping data that support a wide range of applications including offshore energy and infrastructure, marine ecosystem science, safety at sea, marine policy, and defence.
CSM2026 began on Monday, April 20, and will run until May 19. It will consist of two survey legs, starting in Lowestoft, Suffolk and ending in Falmouth, Cornwall. All organisations are supporting the planning of alternative sites to maximise the opportunity.