UK research project launched to investigate rare octopus bloom

A new collaborative research project has been launched in the UK to investigate the causes and consequences of a rare bloom of common octopus (octopus vulgaris) that was first reported by fishermen in the south west earlier this year. The project is a collaboration between scientists, local councils, and the government's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

The research was initiated after Plymouth City Council leader, Councillor Tudor Evans, reported a "dramatic shift" in catches, with local pot fishermen seeing their usual crab and lobster catches replaced by octopus. The project is being led by Dr. Bryce Stewart of the Marine Biological Association (MBA) and is supported financially by Plymouth and Devon County Councils, as well as DEFRA.