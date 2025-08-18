UK research project launched to investigate rare octopus bloom
A new collaborative research project has been launched in the UK to investigate the causes and consequences of a rare bloom of common octopus (octopus vulgaris) that was first reported by fishermen in the south west earlier this year. The project is a collaboration between scientists, local councils, and the government's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).
The research was initiated after Plymouth City Council leader, Councillor Tudor Evans, reported a "dramatic shift" in catches, with local pot fishermen seeing their usual crab and lobster catches replaced by octopus. The project is being led by Dr. Bryce Stewart of the Marine Biological Association (MBA) and is supported financially by Plymouth and Devon County Councils, as well as DEFRA.
The study will use a dual approach to understand the bloom. Former fisherman and scientist Dr. Simon Thomas will lead engagement with the fishing community to gather their first-hand accounts and knowledge. In parallel, the scientific team will use advanced techniques like baited remote underwater videos and time-lapse cameras on crab pots to monitor octopus behaviour.
Representatives from the local fishing industry welcomed the study, expressing gratitude for the rapid response and the opportunity to share their knowledge to better understand the bloom's impact on crab, lobster, and scallop stocks.