UC San Diego orders hybrid research vessel from Chilean builder

The University of California San Diego (UC San Diego) has entered into an agreement with Chilean shipbuilder Asenav for the construction of a new hybrid research vessel.

From its home port in San Diego, the 38-metre vessel will serve hundreds of scientists and students each year along the Eastern Pacific coast as part of the US Academic Research Fleet.

The NB 201 project, designed by Asenav, will replace Robert Gordon Sproul, the current coastal research vessel, which will be retired after nearly four decades of service.