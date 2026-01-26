Thailand releases endangered leopard sharks in conservation push

After a brief countdown by conservationists, a young Indo-Pacific leopard shark glided into the blue waters off Maiton Island in southern Thailand, released in the country's first efforts to "rewild" the endangered species.

Once a familiar sight for snorkellers and divers, the spotted sharks have sharply declined in the wild over the past decade due to overfishing and habitat loss, even as they flourished in private aquariums.

"Why not take the breeding population that is doing well in the aquariums and release them back into the wild so that the wild population can recover?" said Metavee Chuangcharoendee, project manager of the STAR Project Thailand, a partnership launched last year between the government, NGOs and aquariums.