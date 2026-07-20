Texas A&M Maritime Academy's new training ship formally named

The Texas A&M Maritime Academy's newest training vessel was formally named during a ceremony at Hanwha Philly Shipyard's facilities on Friday, July 17.

Lone Star State will be operated by the Texas A&M Maritime Academy on behalf of the US Maritime Administration MARAD. As a national security multimission vessel (NSMV), she belongs to a class of training ships that will also be available to support US federal government efforts in response to national and international disasters such as hurricanes and earthquakes.

Lone Star State is the fourth NSMV to be built. In their roles as National Defense Reserve Fleet vessels, the five NSMVs will also incorporate medical capabilities, a command and control platform, and berthing for up to 1,000 first responders and recovery workers.