Texas A&M Maritime Academy's new training ship formally named

The Texas A&M Maritime Academy's newest training vessel was formally named during a ceremony at Hanwha Philly Shipyard's facilities on Friday, July 17.
Lone Star State will be operated by the Texas A&M Maritime Academy on behalf of the US Maritime Administration MARAD. As a national security multimission vessel (NSMV), she belongs to a class of training ships that will also be available to support US federal government efforts in response to national and international disasters such as hurricanes and earthquakes.
Lone Star State is the fourth NSMV to be built. In their roles as National Defense Reserve Fleet vessels, the five NSMVs will also incorporate medical capabilities, a command and control platform, and berthing for up to 1,000 first responders and recovery workers.
Upon completion, the future Lone Star State will have a length of 525.1 feet (160.05 metres), a beam of 89 feet (27 metres), a draught of 21 feet (6.5 metres), a depth of 55 feet (16.8 metres), and a deadweight of 8,487. The standard facilities for 600 cadets and 100 crewmembers will consist of eight classrooms, a full training bridge, laboratories, and an auditorium that can seat 600.
For the disaster relief role, the NSMV will rely on a side Ro-Ro ramp, space for containers, a cargo crane, and a helicopter pad.