TechWorks Marine commences metocean survey for national offshore wind project on Ireland's south coast

The initiative aims to connect 900 MW of offshore wind generation to Ireland’s power network, accelerating progress toward the government’s target of 80 per cent renewable energy and at least five GW of offshore wind in the coming years.

The Tonn Nua site is a designated area for spatially planned offshore wind. TechWorks said it has been selected for its role in achieving Ireland’s climate action goals and enhancing energy security for nearly a million homes.

TechWorks said the data gathered will help inform the design and delivery of renewable energy infrastructure.