TDI-Brooks to perform geotechnical surveys off Jamaica

TDI-Brooks has entered into a memorandum of understanding with United Oil and Gas to provide the survey vessel Gyre for a geotechnical and surface geochemical program off the coast of Jamaica.
Gyre will conduct a piston coring and surface geochemical exploration (SGE) survey within the Walton Morant license, gathering 40-60 seabed cores from the Walton and Morant Basins, in addition to bathymetric, multibeam echosounder, and heat-flow surveys.
On the way to Trinidad for a project awarded in that area, TDI-Brooks plans to deploy Gyre later this quarter for the undertaking in Jamaica.
Field operations are expected to continue for a duration of two to three weeks, with completion projected within a brief operational timeframe and initial analytical results anticipated between late in the four quarter of 2025 and early in the first quarter of 2026.
The data to be collected during the SGE survey will be analysed for geochemical and thermal signatures to confirm the presence of thermogenic hydrocarbons, assess source rock maturity, and refine basin modeling.
Following formal contract execution, which is expected to take place shortly, TDI-Brooks will mobilise the vessel later this quarter.