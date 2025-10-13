TDI-Brooks to perform geotechnical surveys off Jamaica

TDI-Brooks has entered into a memorandum of understanding with United Oil and Gas to provide the survey vessel Gyre for a geotechnical and surface geochemical program off the coast of Jamaica.

Gyre will conduct a piston coring and surface geochemical exploration (SGE) survey within the Walton Morant license, gathering 40-60 seabed cores from the Walton and Morant Basins, in addition to bathymetric, multibeam echosounder, and heat-flow surveys.