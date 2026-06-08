Study finds traces of antibiotic resistance spread across global oceans

Genes linked to antibiotic resistance are present across multiple ocean basins, including remote waters, according to findings released on Monday from an Italian-led research project that analysed seawater samples worldwide.

The SeA Care project found antibiotic-resistance genes in the Mediterranean, Atlantic, Arctic and other regions, with higher concentrations detected near busy shipping routes and densely populated coastal areas.

The results suggest oceans act as a global reservoir for pollution originating from the land, carrying genetic traces of antibiotic usage and urban discharge far beyond their source, the researchers said.