Study finds traces of antibiotic resistance spread across global oceans

Genes linked to antibiotic resistance are present across multiple ocean basins, including remote waters, according to findings released on Monday from an Italian-led research project that analysed seawater samples worldwide.
The SeA Care project found antibiotic-resistance genes in the Mediterranean, Atlantic, Arctic and other regions, with higher concentrations detected near busy shipping routes and densely populated coastal areas.
The results suggest oceans act as a global reservoir for pollution originating from the land, carrying genetic traces of antibiotic usage and urban discharge far beyond their source, the researchers said.
This is turn might facilitate their spread amongst remote communities, the researchers added.
The study, presented on Monday at a forum on ocean and human health in Rome hosted by Italy's National Health Institute (ISS), also detected microplastics, PFAS "forever chemicals" and traces of SARS-CoV-2 genetic material even in open ocean waters and remote regions.
"Protecting human health today inevitably means taking care of the seas and oceans," ISS Director General Andrea Piccioli said, adding that pollutants released into the environment are redistributed globally through water, food and climate systems.
SeA Care is an Italian-led initiative which links environmental and human health. It brings together institutions including ISS, the Italian Navy and international research centres to create a global ocean monitoring system.
The project uses existing naval routes and scientific networks to collect samples during routine missions, reducing costs and environmental impact.
In its first three years, more than 4,000 seawater samples were collected at over 140 sites across the Mediterranean, Atlantic, Pacific, Arctic and Indian oceans.
Scientists say the project demonstrates how oceans can serve as an early warning system for global health risks, supporting policies aimed at tackling pollution and emerging threats to human health.
(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, editing by Crispian Balmer)