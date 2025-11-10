SRSA and Jeddah sign coastal framework, launch 15 new patrol boats

The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) and Jeddah Municipality have signed an integrated coastal collaboration framework to strengthen regulatory integration, enhance marine oversight, and enable tourism activities along Jeddah’s coastline. Coinciding with the signing, the municipality also launched fifteen new marine patrol boats.
The said framework establishes supervisory, technical, and operational collaboration between the two entities.
Under the new agreement, SRSA will be responsible for developing regulations, guidelines, and compliance codes for marine and tourism activities. Jeddah Municipality will oversee the field implementation of these regulations, conduct inspections, and report its findings.
The framework covers the coastal area stretching from Al-Sathah Centre in Rabigh to Al-Kadouf Centre in Al-Qunfudhah.
The fifteen new marine patrol boats were launched at the municipality's South Obhur marina.
According to SRSA, these vessels will be used to, “enhance environmental and marine surveillance, strengthen the coastal safety and rescue system, and contribute to the preservation of Jeddah’s marine environment.”