Southern California sanitation specialist orders research and ocean sampling catamaran

The vessel will be built to a design by New Zealand-based naval architecture firm Teknicraft Design. It will be powered by a hybrid propulsion system consisting of Cummins QSB6.7 engines, permanent magnet motors, and a BorgWarner 588kW energy storage system.

The catamaran will be operated off the coast of Southern California, where it will perform duties such as environmental monitoring, marine research, and ocean sampling. Equipment will include a Teledyne acoustic Doppler current profiler, an Okeanus dual-drum winch, and a custom-built A-frame.