Scottish firm secures funding for new research vessel
A Scottish marine science firm is commissioning a new survey vessel as part of its further expansion after securing investment from development agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).
Oban-based Tritonia Scientific is an underwater research and technology company that forms part of the industry cluster in marine, aquaculture and life sciences based at the European Marine Science Park (EMSP), developed by HIE at Dunstaffnage.
Tritonia was established in 2018 and now employs 17 people. It specialises in providing underwater scientific and technical services, primarily focused on marine research and environmental monitoring. The company offers expertise in areas such as seabed surveys using remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), diver-based scientific work, and hydrographic monitoring.
Clients include companies in marine industries, and governmental agencies that need clear evidence of the exact conditions of the seabed, or submerged structures in the marine environment.
HIE has approved up to £37,471 (US$48,348) towards the total project costs, which includes building a new seven-metre catamaran and kitting it out with state-of-the-art electronic equipment that has a primary objective of supporting semi-autonomous ROV surveying.
The project combines the most recent marine survey innovations into a single new type of survey vessel with advanced positioning and navigation systems integrated into modified observation class ROVs with pioneering data recording capabilities. HIE said this will more than double Tritonia’s capacity to collect precise three-dimensional (3D) mapping data based on a process known as photogrammetry.
HIE expects that the new vessel will have applications in the marine renewables sector and aquaculture, as well as generating baseline spatial planning information for extensive areas of seabed.