Scottish firm secures funding for new research vessel

Oban-based Tritonia Scientific is an underwater research and technology company that forms part of the industry cluster in marine, aquaculture and life sciences based at the European Marine Science Park (EMSP), developed by HIE at Dunstaffnage.

Tritonia was established in 2018 and now employs 17 people. It specialises in providing underwater scientific and technical services, primarily focused on marine research and environmental monitoring. The company offers expertise in areas such as seabed surveys using remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), diver-based scientific work, and hydrographic monitoring.